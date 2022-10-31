Brown totaled 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 victory over Washington.

Brown made his first four shots Sunday and scored 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter. He struggled from the floor after the strong start, making just three of his final 14 tries. It was his first double-double of the season and the 10 rebounds brought his season average up to 6.7. With the Celtics blowing out the Wizards, he was able to sit most of the fourth quarter and played less than 34 minutes for the first time this year.