Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ice cold in loss to Magic
Brown struggled to deliver five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's 93-90 home loss to the Magic.
Brown's shooting woes symbolized Boston's struggles as the team collectively shot only 41 percent from the field. Brown is a big component of a Boston offense that has surprisingly struggled early in the season. Expect the Celtics to turn things around, though healthy, productive versions of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving might relegate Brown to more of a 3-and-D role. Boston will look to turn things around Thursday at Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid shooting night in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor shooting effort in Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Efficient night in losing effort•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles from the field in Wednesday's victory•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 25 points in Game Four loss•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...