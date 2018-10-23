Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ice cold in loss to Magic

Brown struggled to deliver five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's 93-90 home loss to the Magic.

Brown's shooting woes symbolized Boston's struggles as the team collectively shot only 41 percent from the field. Brown is a big component of a Boston offense that has surprisingly struggled early in the season. Expect the Celtics to turn things around, though healthy, productive versions of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving might relegate Brown to more of a 3-and-D role. Boston will look to turn things around Thursday at Oklahoma City.