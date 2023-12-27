Brown is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Pistons due to a low back contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown injured his back during Monday's win over the Lakers but was able to finish the contest. Considering Thursday's matchup is on the first leg of a back-to-back for Boston against a Pistons team that has lost 27 straight games, the Celtics could play it cautiously with the star forward. If Brown is ultimately ruled out, Sam Hauser would likely receive extended minutes.