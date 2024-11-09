Brown (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bucks, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Brown is in danger of missing his fifth straight contest Sunday due to a left hip strain. However, Brown being initially deemed questionable instead of out is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
