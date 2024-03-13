Brown (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Suns with a left hip contusion, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown was ruled out ahead of Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Jazz with a sacroiliac strain, but his absence was believed to be for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set. However, with Brown appearing as questionable on the Celtics' latest injury report with a new health concern, his status bears watching leading up to Thursday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.