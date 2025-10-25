Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit due to left hamstring strain reconditioning, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Brown sustained the strained left hamstring in Boston's preseason finale and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's season-opening loss to the 76ers. However, the star forward has yet to miss a game and is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 36.0 minutes per game through two regular-season appearances. If he's ultimately ruled out for Sunday's contest, Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for an uptick in playing time.