Brown is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left knee contusion.

Brown has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, averaging 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals during that stretch. If he sits out, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford would be candidates for more playing time, especially if Kristaps Porzingis (quadriceps) remains sidelined.