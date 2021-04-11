Brown produced 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 win over the Nuggets.

The Celtics appeared to be up against it heading into the final quarter, but Brown joined Jayson Tatum in sparking an improbable 31-3 run to steal the win from the Nuggets. Brown showed no ill effects from the knee soreness that's bothered him all week, and his contribution was key in producing one of the best comeback wins in the league this season.