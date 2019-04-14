Celtics' Jaylen Brown: In starting lineup Sunday
Brown is in the starting lineup for Sunday's playoff contest against Indiana, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown will reportedly enter the starting rotation Sunday in place of the injured Marcus Smart who will be out for an extended period of time with an oblique injury.
