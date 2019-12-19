Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Inches toward double-double
Brown tallied 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over Dallas.
Brown dropped in a casual 26 points to go with nine rebounds. His improved play has been evident on a nightly basis this season. With Gordon Hayward (foot) looking at possible missed time, Brown could be called upon to do even more on the offensive end. He is inside the top 50 this season and given the sample size, he is a player you should hold onto as opposed to selling high.
