Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Inches towards double-double

Brown tallied 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over Dallas.

Brown dropped in a casual 26 points to go with nine rebounds. His improved play has been evident on a nightly basis this season. With Gordon Hayward (foot) a chance to miss time, Brown could be called upon to do even more on the offensive end. He is inside the top-50 this season and given the sample size, he is a player you should hold onto as opposed to selling high.