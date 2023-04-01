Brown produced 12 points (5-19 FG, 0-5 triples, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 122-114 victory over the Jazz.

Brown's 26.3 shooting percentage from the floor was his worst since Feb. 8 when he went 2-for-9 in a victory over the 76ers. It was also just his third time over the last month that he failed to knock down anything from beyond the arc. It was the second night of a back-to-back set, so he will look to get back on track in Tuesday's game in Philly. The All-Star wing compiled an average of 27.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.3 triples across 36.2 minutes during March.