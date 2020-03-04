Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Injures hamstring Tuesday
Brown injured his hamstring in Tuesday's loss to the Nets, Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald reports.
Brown still managed to play 35 minutes in the overtime loss, recording 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in the process. However, his status will likely be in question with the Celtics slated to play at Cleveland on Wednesday. Should Brown miss some time, look for Marcus Smart to see a possible uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...