Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Injures hamstring Tuesday

Brown injured his hamstring in Tuesday's loss to the Nets, Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald reports.

Brown still managed to play 35 minutes in the overtime loss, recording 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in the process. However, his status will likely be in question with the Celtics slated to play at Cleveland on Wednesday. Should Brown miss some time, look for Marcus Smart to see a possible uptick in minutes.