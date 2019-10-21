Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Inks four-year extension

Brown signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown will remain with the Celtics through the 2023-24 season following this extension, which comes on the eve of opening night. The soon-to-be 23-year-old took a slight step back in his junior season, posting averages of 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.9 minutes per game, but is a candidate to see an increased role this year following the offseason departures of Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier and Al Horford.