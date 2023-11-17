Brown (illness), who officially remains questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, intends to suit up for the matchup, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround Friday and will likely be able to return to action following a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. Although his early-season numbers have been slightly down from last year, he's still been a productive presence for Boston, averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.