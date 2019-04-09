Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Joins starting five
Brown is starting Tuesday night against Washington.
Brown was cleared to play earlier in the day and will enter the starting lineup with Marcus Smart (oblique) out of the mix. Brown's last start dates back to Mar. 11 against the Clippers, when he poured in 22 points over 31 minutes.
