Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Joins starting five
Brown will get the start Friday against Dallas, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Marcus Morris on the shelf due to a neck injury, coach Brad Stevens will go with Brown at small forward, bumping Jayson Tatum over to power forward. Brown figures to see an uptick in playing time until Morris returns to health.
