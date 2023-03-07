Brown contributed 32 points (12-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 45 minutes during Monday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

With Jayson Tatum (knee) unavailable, Brown was the focal point of the Celtics' offense and came within one dime of his third career triple-double. The 26-year-old star has scored 30 or more points three times in six games since the All-Star break, averaging 28.0 points, 7.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch.