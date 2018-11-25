Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Lands on back, leaves game
Brown was removed from Saturday's game after landing on his back, NBC Sports Boston reports. He finished with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 30 minutes in a loss to the Mavericks.
Brown landed hard on his tailbone with a little more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Boston down by 16. He'll be evaluated duing Sunday's day off prior to Monday's road game in New Orleans.
