Brown chipped in a game-high 27 points (13-29 FG, 1-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old wing continued his impressive surge since the All-Star break. Brown has topped 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 28.0 points, 6.1 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor. With Jrue Holiday (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) both battling nagging injuries, Brown is likely to maintain an elevated usage rate for the time being.