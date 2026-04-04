Brown had 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 133-101 victory over the Bucks.

The 26 points led all scorers on the night. Brown has produced more than 25 points in each of his last eight games, a streak that wasn't derailed by minor Achilles soreness in late March, and during that stretch the 29-year-old wing is averaging 32.6 points, 6.3 boards, 6.1 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals.