Brown closed with 32 points (13-25 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-120 victory over Atlanta in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brown turned up the heat on the offensive end, leading all scorers with 32 points including an impressive 6-of-8 from the perimeter. With four of the five Celtics starters shooting at least 50 percent from the field, they were able to repel a late charge by the Hawks, advancing to the second round where the 76ers await.