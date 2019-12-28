Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads all scorers with 34 points

Brown totaled 34 points (13-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Cavaliers.

Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, continuing his miraculous season. Over the past two weeks, Brown has been a second-round guy despite the Celtics blowing an umber of teams out. He has surprised even the most one-eyed Celtics supporters with his improved play thus far. For the season, he is inside the top-40 thanks to improved productivity across the board. Chances are you were able to grab him late in many drafts and the return on investment has been incredible.