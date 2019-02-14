Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads bench with 17 points

Brown finished with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Wednesday against Detroit.

Brown was held to just seven points in 24 minutes during Boston's previous matchup with Philadelphia, but he responded well from a quiet showing by hitting over half of his shots from the field. He also proved effective on the boards, securing seven rebounds in a 118-110 victory. The former California Bear remains firmly rooted in a bench role but will enter the All-Star break averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 52 contests.