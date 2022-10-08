Brown generated 19 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 112-103 win over the Hornets.

Brown was part of the starting lineup in a game where the Celtics rested most of their regulars, so it's not a surprise to see him lead the team in scoring. Even when the Celtics are at full strength, the former California standout should be one of the team's go-to players on the offensive end of the court.