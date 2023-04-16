Brown produced 29 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 victory over the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brown was one of two Boston players that ended the series opener with 25-plus points and double-digit rebounds, with Jayson Tatum being the other one, though Brown led the team in both points and boards. Brown averaged career-high marks in both points (26.6) and rebounds (6.9) during the regular season, and he should be one of Boston's biggest weapons as they prepare for a deep playoff run.