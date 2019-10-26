Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads Boston in scoring in win
Brown scored 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.
He tied Jayson Tatum for the team lead in scoring. Brown's role in the Boston offense remains somewhat uncertain, and on many nights he'll take a back seat to Kemba Walker and Tatum, but the fourth-year guard has the talent to deliver big performances on a more consistent basis if he gets a chance.
