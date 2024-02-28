Brown recorded 31 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 victory over the 76ers.

Brown was remarkably efficient Tuesday, missing just three shots from the field en route to his second consecutive outing with 30 or more points. Even though such performances haven't been a rarity for Brown, as he's scored at least 30 points in 12 different outings already, he has struggled a bit with the game-to-game consistency of late. He's averaging 20.3 points per game in February, which represents his lowest mark for a single month during the current campaign.