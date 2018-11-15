Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads Celtics with 18 points Wednesday
Brown registered 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 win over the Bulls.
Brown didn't play his usual workload in this one, but he didn't need to with the Celtics up big. That being said, he was extremely efficient in his time on the court, a welcoming sign for the next few games to come that he can keep his hot hand going.
