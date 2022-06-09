Brown supplied 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Boston got a combined 77 points from Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart in the crucial Game 3 victory. Brown led the trio with his highest scoring effort of the series so far. He also had his highest Finals rebound total with nine and tied for his high mark in assists with five. Brown is averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers over the first three games of the series.