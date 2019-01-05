Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads charge in win over Mavs
Brown scored a game-high 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 114-93 win over the Mavericks.
Thrust into the starting lineup due to Marcus Morris' neck injury, Brown hit for 20-plus points for the third time in the last eight games -- although he also has four games with 10 or less during that stretch. Morris may not be sidelined for long, so Brown could return to his bench role, and the erratic production that comes with it, soon enough.
