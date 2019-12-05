Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads C's with season-high 31
Brown exploded for 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 112-93 home win over Miami.
The Heat kept blitzing defenders at Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, leaving some nice open looks for Jaylen Brown when Boston made the extra pass. That said, Brown showed confidence with his shot and was efficient from the field. Brown's 31 points were a season high. Miami, who was playing their second road game of a back-to-back, ran out of gas in the second quarter after a hot start. With Gordon Hayward (hand) not expected to return until Christmas or later, there are extra minutes and shots available for Brown. Brown and the C's hope to keep things rolling Friday at home versus the Nuggets.
