Brown had 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 140-88 win over the Warriors.

Brown led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and threes made while tallying a trio of rebounds and assists over just 22 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game. Brown has scored 29 or more points in 14 outings this season, connecting on five or more threes five times.