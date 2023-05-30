Brown ended with 19 points (8-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Monday's 103-84 loss to the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring, assists and blocks while finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double in Monday's Game 7 defeat. Brown finished the Eastern Conference Finals by averaging at least 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in two games. He scored at least 15 points in six of seven contests.