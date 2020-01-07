Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team in loss
Brown tallied 23 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 boards, and one assist in 33 minutes of a 99-94 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Brown lead his team in scoring and rebounds, notching his second double-double in three games this calendar year. But he was inefficient in his scoring, posting his second lowest shooting percentage of the season in the loss. He'll look to find his stroke against the Spurs on Wednesday.
