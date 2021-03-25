Brown registered 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.
Brown and Kemba Walker were the only two starters to hit 50 percent of their shots both from distance and overall. Brown has been on an absolute tear over the last three games, averaging 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 51.6 percent of his shots, including 45.9 percent from deep.
