Brown chipped in 32 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Brown's 32 points led the team in scoring. It was his second game this season topping 30 points. Unfortunately, he also missed four free-throws and committed six turnovers on the night. The 26-year-old wing is averaging 25.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his first five games of the season. Defensively, he is averaging 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks, which are both career-highs.