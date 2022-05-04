Brown put up 30 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in Tuesday's 109-86 win over Milwaukee.
After scoring just 12 points in Game 1, Brown took over to help Boston even the series. The sixth-year forward put up his highest point total in a month thanks to 25 first-half points on 9-for-10 shooting.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Subpar performance in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't have minutes limited•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pours in 23 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads C's to Game 2 win•