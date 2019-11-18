Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 18 points

Brown supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 100-99 loss in Sacramento.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring on an afternoon when Boston looked sluggish. The team shot only 41.6 percent from the field and saw their winning streak end at 10. But the blame can't fall on Brown, who has upped his game since Gordon Hayward (hand) was lost to injury. Boston will look to quickly turn things around as they travel to Phoenix for Monday night's matchup with the Suns.