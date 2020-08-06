Brown generated 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 149-115 win over Brooklyn.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring on a night when Boston blew out a depleted Nets squad. Seven Celtics scored in double-figures. Brown has been shooting well while in the Orlando bubble. Over four games, he's hitting 46.4 percent of his shots and 3.5 three-pointers per contest, at a 43.8 percent clip from behind the arc. With Boston doing their best to rest star Kemba Walker (knee), the Celtics are looking to Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward to fill the void. Brown will look to stay hot from three-point land on Friday, when Boston faces the Raptors.