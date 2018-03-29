Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 21 points

Brown finished with 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 victory over the Jazz.

Brown, in just his third game back after a concussion, led the Celtics to an impressive victory Wednesday. He also saw 30 minutes of playing time, his highest since returning. He is clearly over his ailment and with no Kyrie Irving (knee), is going to be a huge part of the teams' offense moving forward.