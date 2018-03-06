Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 21 points

Brown had 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 105-89 victory over the Bulls.

This game was over early and the starters all saw limited run in the second half. Brown played the most minutes out of all the starters and finished with an efficient 21 points. Brown continues to have some standard league value but doesn't do a lot outside of scoring. He is capable of rebounding well for a guard as well as getting the occasional steal. On the plus side, he has improved his free-throw shooting over the past few weeks, having made 20 of his last 22 attempts from the charity stripe.