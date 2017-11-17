Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 22 points Thursday

Brown recorded 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during a 92-88 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Brown impressively led the team with 22 points in the big win and also swatted a season-high two blocks in the process. His shooting percentage tends to be up and down game-by-game, but Brown has been a good source of points, rebounds and steals all season long. He has scored in double figures in nine of the last 10 games.