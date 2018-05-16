Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 23 points in comeback victory

Brown compiled 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

Brown continued his recent play with another impressive performance in Tuesday's crucial Game Two victory. He manages to find new ways to score the basketball on a nightly basis and has really established himself as one of the go-to options on the Boston offense. His hamstring injury is now well in the rear-view mirror and he and the Celtics will look to go into Cleveland on Saturday and come away with another victory.

