Brown registered 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bulls.

The 24-year-old played his usual 30-plus minutes in his return to the starting lineup after missing a game due to a non-COVID illness. Brown put together a nice five-game stretch before missing Saturday's game, averaging 28.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in that span. The fifth-year guard will look to keep it rolling on Thursday at home against the Suns.