Brown registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-107 win against the Rockets.

The 24-year-old followed up one of his worst shooting nights of the season with one of his best, hitting 64 percent of his shots. The newly minted All-Star has been one of the most efficient guards in the NBA this season, averaging 24.4 points per game on a career-high 49 percent shooting in 35 games this season. Brown will look to make it two efficient games in a row when the Celtics play Tuesday against the Jazz.