Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 25 points in Game Four loss

Brown had 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to Cleveland.

Brown bounced back after a disappointing effort in Game Three, finishing with a team-high 25 points. While the scoring was nice, he did take 23 field-goal attempts to get there in what was a case of volume equalling production. The Celtics were better as a team but simply had no answer for LeBron James on the defensive end and they are going to need to re-focus as they head home for Game Five in what is basically a must-win game.