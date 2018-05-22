Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 25 points in Game Four loss
Brown had 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to Cleveland.
Brown bounced back after a disappointing effort in Game Three, finishing with a team-high 25 points. While the scoring was nice, he did take 23 field-goal attempts to get there in what was a case of volume equalling production. The Celtics were better as a team but simply had no answer for LeBron James on the defensive end and they are going to need to re-focus as they head home for Game Five in what is basically a must-win game.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor performance in Game Three thumping•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 23 points in comeback victory•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Thrives in return to starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....