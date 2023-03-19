Brown finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Jazz.

Brown carried a huge load with Marcus Smart (hip), Robert Williams (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) all absent. A tepid night from Jayson Tatum placed even more pressure on Brown, and he responded with a great-all-around stat line. Brown is already on pace for a career-high rebounding average, and he's helped out the team with an average of 6.8 rebounds over Williams' absence.