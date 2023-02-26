Brown posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-107 victory over the 76ers.

Brown paced the Celtics in scoring from the jump, racking up 16 first-half points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. The shooting guard then went scoreless in the third quarter before re-emerging with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the final period. Brown finished with a team-high 26 points and has now scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games. He's also gone 5-of-9 from three over his last two to help the Celtics maintain their one-game lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.