Brown dropped 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Sixers.

With Kemba Walker (knee) on a minutes restriction and Jayson Tatum out because of COVID-19, Brown was relied on heavily to carry the load. The 24 field goal attempts were the second-most Brown's attempted this season and his 26 points marked the fifth consecutive 20-point performance.